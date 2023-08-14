Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities