Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4400 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.2 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|8.03 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 pixels
|1812 x 2176 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|10.8:9
|PPI
|360 ppi
|374 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|2600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.5%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|143.3 mm (5.64 inches)
|130.1 mm (5.12 inches)
|Thickness
|5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|Weight
|259 g (9.14 oz)
|263 g (9.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Green, Burgundy
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4039
|CPU
|-
|229152
|GPU
|-
|446724
|Memory
|-
|180504
|UX
|-
|169526
|Total score
|-
|1033518
|Max surface temperature
|-
|36.5 °C
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9674
|Web score
|-
|11666
|Video editing
|-
|7374
|Photo editing
|-
|32316
|Data manipulation
|-
|11169
|Writing score
|-
|16881
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI Fold 14
|One UI 5.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|-
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:19 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:26 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:32 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:32 hr
|Standby
|-
|101 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|-
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
122
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2023
|August 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is definitely a better buy.
