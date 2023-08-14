Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

88 out of 100
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
VS
86 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4400 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix Fold 3
vs
Galaxy Z Fold 5

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels
Aspect ratio - 10.8:9
PPI 360 ppi 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 2600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mix Fold 3
n/a
Galaxy Z Fold 5
1269 nits

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) 129.9 mm (5.11 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 6.1 mm (0.24 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) 253 g (8.92 oz)
Waterproof - IPX8
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix Fold 3
89.4%
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +2%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI Fold 14 One UI 5.1.1

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 4400 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging - Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture - f/1.8
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 July 2023
Release date August 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (75%)
7 (25%)
Total votes: 28

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский