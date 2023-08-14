Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix Fold 3 vs 13 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • 45% higher pixel density (522 vs 360 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 67W)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 68.66 mm narrower
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and 13 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix Fold 3
vs
13 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 360 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 2600 nits 1300 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
1217 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 163.18 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) 74.64 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) 227 g (8.01 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix Fold 3
89.4%
13 Ultra
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
5054
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
1303592
CPU - 274578
GPU - 581047
Memory - 250921
UX - 196580
Total score - 1303592
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
11932
Max surface temperature - 52 °C
Stability - 83%
Graphics test - 71 FPS
Graphics score - 11932
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI Fold 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging - Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:19 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:12 hr
Standby - 108 hr
General battery life
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
35:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50.3 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mix Fold 3
n/a
13 Ultra
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 April 2023
Release date August 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 90 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.

