Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Huawei Honor 10

Ксиаоми Поко C3
Xiaomi Poco C3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 101K)
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 10
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3 +1%
80.3%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3
175
Honor 10 +101%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3
1005
Honor 10 +50%
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3
101886
Honor 10 +120%
223714

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 10
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 April 2018
Release date October 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9C
3. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Oppo Realme C3
4. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
5. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
6. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 10 or Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish