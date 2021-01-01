Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.