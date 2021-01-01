Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Ксиаоми Поко C3
Xiaomi Poco C3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 101K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 175 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 8X
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Honor 8X +5%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3
175
Honor 8X +91%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3
1005
Honor 8X +34%
1348
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3
101886
Honor 8X +65%
168351

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C3
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 September 2018
Release date October 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C3. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Xiaomi Poco C3
2. Oppo Realme C11 or Xiaomi Poco C3
3. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro or Xiaomi Poco C3
4. Xiaomi Poco M2 or Xiaomi Poco C3
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Huawei Honor 8X
6. Huawei Honor 10i or Huawei Honor 8X
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei Honor 8X
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei Honor 8X
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish