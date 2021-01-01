Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Huawei Y6p

Ксиаоми Поко C3
Xiaomi Poco C3
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 175 and 135 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Huawei Y6p
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Huawei Y6p +1%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3 +30%
175
Huawei Y6p
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3 +103%
1005
Huawei Y6p
495
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3 +6%
101886
Huawei Y6p
96374

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C3
n/a
Huawei Y6p
83.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2020 May 2020
Release date October 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C3. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C3 or X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Redmi 9C
3. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Oppo Realme C3
4. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Redmi 9 Prime
5. Huawei Y6p or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
6. Huawei Y6p or Samsung Galaxy A20
7. Huawei Y6p or Xiaomi Redmi 8
8. Huawei Y6p or Honor 10 Lite
9. Huawei Y6p or Y6 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish