Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Poco C3 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 134K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Stereo speakers

The phone is 1-year newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 83.5% Max. Brightness Poco C3 n/a Hot 11S 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco C3 80.3% Hot 11S +4% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C3 174 Hot 11S +113% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C3 979 Hot 11S +37% 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C3 134446 Hot 11S +90% 255236 CPU - 68224 GPU - 61875 Memory - 45948 UX - 81698 Total score 134446 255236

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2020 September 2021 Release date October 2020 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.