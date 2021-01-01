Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Note 10 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Note 10 Pro +6%
84.8%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3
174
Note 10 Pro +152%
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3
974
Note 10 Pro +15%
1119
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3
97135
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C3
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

