Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|84.8%
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Note 10 Pro +152%
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
974
Note 10 Pro +15%
1119
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97135
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|3:10 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|May 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 113 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1