Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.