Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Poco C3 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 134K)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco C3 Price Infinix Note 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Poco C3 n/a Note 11 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C3 80.3% Note 11 +7% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C3 174 Note 11 +111% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C3 979 Note 11 +28% 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C3 134446 Note 11 +87% 251305 CPU - 67946 GPU - 57095 Memory - 47036 UX - 81522 Total score 134446 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco C3 n/a Note 11 721 PCMark 3.0 score - 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2020 November 2021 Release date October 2020 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 is definitely a better buy.