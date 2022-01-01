Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco C3 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 134K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 33W fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection - Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 84.5% Max. Brightness Poco C3 n/a Note 11 Pro 466 nits

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C3 80.3% Note 11 Pro +5% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C3 174 Note 11 Pro +199% 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C3 979 Note 11 Pro +83% 1789 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C3 134446 Note 11 Pro +151% 337278 CPU - 95124 GPU - 76677 Memory - 73996 UX - 93094 Total score 134446 337278

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 1600 x 1200 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced October 2020 October 2021 Release date October 2020 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.