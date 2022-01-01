Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 134K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|270 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Note 11 Pro +199%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
979
Note 11 Pro +83%
1789
|CPU
|-
|95124
|GPU
|-
|76677
|Memory
|-
|73996
|UX
|-
|93094
|Total score
|134446
|337278
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:10 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
31:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
