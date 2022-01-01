Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 134K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 84.5%
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Note 11 Pro
466 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Note 11 Pro +5%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3
174
Note 11 Pro +199%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3
979
Note 11 Pro +83%
1789
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C3
134446
Note 11 Pro +151%
337278
CPU - 95124
GPU - 76677
Memory - 73996
UX - 93094
Total score 134446 337278
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco C3
n/a
Note 11 Pro
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco C3
n/a
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco C3
n/a
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 October 2021
Release date October 2020 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

