Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Infinix Note 8

Ксиаоми Поко C3
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 8
Xiaomi Poco C3
Infinix Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco C3
58
Note 8
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco C3
34
Note 8
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco C3
70
Note 8
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco C3
50
Note 8
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco C3
58
Note 8
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco C3
53
Note 8
64

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection - Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 83%
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Note 8
471 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Note 8 +3%
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3
174
Note 8 +113%
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3
974
Note 8 +32%
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3
97135
Note 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 XOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 169 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Poco C3
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Poco C3
3. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Poco C3
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Poco C3
5. Xiaomi Poco M2 and Poco C3
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Infinix Note 8
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Infinix Note 8
8. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Infinix Note 8
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 8
10. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish