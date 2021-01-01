Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Motorola Moto E7 Power, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.