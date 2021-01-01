Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Galaxy A01 Core – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Ксиаоми Поко C3
Xiaomi Poco C3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.13 inches larger screen size
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (101K versus 52K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy A01 Core
432 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3 +8%
80.3%
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3 +93%
101886
Galaxy A01 Core
52787

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size - 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2020 July 2020
Release date October 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) - 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
