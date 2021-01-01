Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 125K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|82.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|337 Hz
|Response time
|-
|52 ms
|Contrast
|-
|864:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3 +2%
176
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1001
Galaxy A12 +4%
1041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C3 +71%
215246
125640
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1 Core
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:10 hr
|3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
31:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Video quality
80
Generic camera score
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 113 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.67 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A12. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C3.
