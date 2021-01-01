Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.