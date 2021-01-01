Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Samsung Galaxy M11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 147 points
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|-
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.3%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.4%
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|827:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3 +18%
174
147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3 +15%
970
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3 +7%
95556
89140
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|3:10 hr
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 113 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C3.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1