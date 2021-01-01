Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Galaxy M11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 147 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Galaxy M11

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection - Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 827:1
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy M11
399 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Galaxy M11 +2%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Samsung Galaxy M11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3 +18%
174
Galaxy M11
147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3 +15%
970
Galaxy M11
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy M11
70201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco C3 +7%
95556
Galaxy M11
89140
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy M11
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M11. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C3.

