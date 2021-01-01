Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Ксиаоми Поко C3
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Xiaomi Poco C3
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco C3 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 6, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 214K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 91% higher pixel density (515 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C3
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection - Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 80.3% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1034 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C3
80.3%
Galaxy S21 Ultra +12%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 650 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C3
176
Galaxy S21 Ultra +541%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C3
1005
Galaxy S21 Ultra +254%
3555
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C3
214660
Galaxy S21 Ultra +250%
750567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco C3
n/a
Galaxy S21 Ultra
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2020 January 2021
Release date October 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Redmi 9A
3. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Oppo Realme C11
4. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Oppo Realme C12
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish