Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco C31 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on September 30, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.