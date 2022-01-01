Xiaomi Poco C31 vs Oppo Realme C35
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco C31 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on September 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 125K)
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (561 against 452 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 165 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|84%
|RGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
|Contrast
|-
|975:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Realme C35 +122%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
924
Realme C35 +52%
1400
|CPU
|-
|71236
|GPU
|-
|24887
|Memory
|-
|64760
|UX
|-
|64509
|Total score
|125673
|226945
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|10.5 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|2:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|1600 x 1200
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.
