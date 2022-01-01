Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C31 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C31 vs Oppo Realme C35

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco C31 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on September 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 125K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (561 against 452 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 165 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C31
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Max. Brightness
Poco C31
452 nits
Realme C35 +24%
561 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C31
81%
Realme C35 +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C31 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C31
165
Realme C35 +122%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C31
924
Realme C35 +52%
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C31
125673
Realme C35 +81%
226945
CPU - 71236
GPU - 24887
Memory - 64760
UX - 64509
Total score 125673 226945
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 10.5 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C31
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

