Xiaomi Poco C31 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A

Ксиаоми Поко C31
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50А
Xiaomi Poco C31
Oppo Realme Narzo 50A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco C31 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on September 30, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C31
vs
Realme Narzo 50A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Poco C31
n/a
Realme Narzo 50A
469 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C31
81%
Realme Narzo 50A +1%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C31 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (75% in 150 min)
Full charging time - 3:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port - No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C31. But if the software, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
