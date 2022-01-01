Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C31 vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C31 vs Tecno Spark 8C

Ксиаоми Поко C31
VS
Текно Спарк 8С
Xiaomi Poco C31
Tecno Spark 8C

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Poco C31 (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on September 30, 2021, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C31
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 125K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 166 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C31
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Poco C31
450 nits
Spark 8C
450 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C31
81%
Spark 8C +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C31 and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C31
166
Spark 8C +81%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C31
933
Spark 8C +27%
1184
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C31
125384
Spark 8C +35%
169422
CPU - 60630
GPU - 21826
Memory - 38655
UX - 48282
Total score 125384 169422
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HiOS 7.6
OS size 10.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 1600 x 1200 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP -
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date October 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Spark 8C. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 or Xiaomi Poco C31
2. Xiaomi Poco C3 or Xiaomi Poco C31
3. Samsung Galaxy F12 or Xiaomi Poco C31
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9AT or Xiaomi Poco C31
5. Oppo Realme C21Y or Xiaomi Poco C31
6. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i or Xiaomi Poco C31
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Tecno Spark 8C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish