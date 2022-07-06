Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 133K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 155 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.5%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1170:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|Unisoc Tiger T610
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Hot 12 Play +121%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
749
Hot 12 Play +71%
1279
|CPU
|36431
|66981
|GPU
|22163
|31721
|Memory
|37186
|39845
|UX
|36684
|56402
|Total score
|133095
|195742
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|XOS 10
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Play. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4