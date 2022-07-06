Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 133K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 155 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
454 nits
Hot 12 Play
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Hot 12 Play +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock - 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Hot 12 Play +121%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
749
Hot 12 Play +71%
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40
133095
Hot 12 Play +47%
195742
CPU 36431 66981
GPU 22163 31721
Memory 37186 39845
UX 36684 56402
Total score 133095 195742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO XOS 10
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Hot 12 Play
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 May 2022
Release date July 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 12 Play. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

