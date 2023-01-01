Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Infinix Smart 7 VS Xiaomi Poco C40 Infinix Smart 7 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 116K)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 116K) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Weighs 16 grams less

Weighs 16 grams less 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 170 and 153 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 93.1% - PWM Not detected - Response time 34 ms - Contrast 1170:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C40 448 nits Smart 7 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco C40 82% Smart 7 +3% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio A25 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores - 4 (4) Architecture - - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 660 MHz FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C40 153 Smart 7 +11% 170 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C40 +25% 744 Smart 7 596 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C40 +13% 131956 Smart 7 116774 CPU 36431 - GPU 22163 - Memory 37186 - UX 36684 - Total score 131956 116774 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 for POCO XOS 10.6 OS size 12 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Poco C40 80.1 dB Smart 7 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced July 2022 February 2023 Release date July 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Smart 7.