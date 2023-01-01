Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Infinix Smart 7
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Supports 18W fast charging
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 116K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 16 grams less
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 170 and 153 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|84.5%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1170:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|MediaTek Helio A25
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~42.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|36431
|-
|GPU
|22163
|-
|Memory
|37186
|-
|UX
|36684
|-
|Total score
|131956
|116774
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|XOS 10.6
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|July 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Smart 7.
