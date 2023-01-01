Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Smart 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Infinix Smart 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (131K versus 116K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Smart 7
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 170 and 153 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Smart 7

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
448 nits
Smart 7
n/a
Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Smart 7 +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio A25
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 4 (4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 660 MHz
FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
153
Smart 7 +11%
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40 +25%
744
Smart 7
596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40 +13%
131956
Smart 7
116774
CPU 36431 -
GPU 22163 -
Memory 37186 -
UX 36684 -
Total score 131956 116774
Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO XOS 10.6
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Smart 7
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 February 2023
Release date July 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Smart 7.

