Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 3200 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.4% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Nokia C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 268 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 71.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
447 nits
Nokia C2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40 +15%
82%
Nokia C2
71.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Nokia C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Nokia C2
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
743
Nokia C2
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40
132437
Nokia C2
n/a
CPU 36431 -
GPU 22163 -
Memory 37186 -
UX 36684 -
Total score 132437 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Android Go
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Nokia C2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 March 2020
Release date July 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.

