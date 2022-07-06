Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Nokia G21
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5050 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 133K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 312 and 155 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|94.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|34 ms
|49 ms
|Contrast
|1170:1
|1070:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|36431
|61323
|GPU
|22163
|24437
|Memory
|37186
|39969
|UX
|36684
|35896
|Total score
|133095
|162404
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7332
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|-
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (22% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:52 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:09 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:37 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G21. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.
