Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Oppo Realme C11 VS Xiaomi Poco C40 Oppo Realme C11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11 Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

Slow-motion recording at 90FPS 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 178 and 155 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 93.1% - PWM Not detected - Response time 34 ms - Contrast 1170:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C40 449 nits Realme C11 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Poco C40 82% Realme C11 81.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C40 155 Realme C11 +15% 178 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C40 743 Realme C11 +33% 986 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C40 +8% 131354 Realme C11 121994 CPU 36431 38954 GPU 22163 16847 Memory 37186 26654 UX 36684 40547 Total score 131354 121994 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Realme UI 1.0 OS size 12 GB 12.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco C40 80.1 dB Realme C11 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced July 2022 June 2020 Release date July 2022 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.