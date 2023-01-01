Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Realme C11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Oppo Realme C11

Ксиаоми Поко С40
VS
Оппо Реалми C11
Xiaomi Poco C40
Oppo Realme C11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 178 and 155 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
449 nits
Realme C11
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Realme C11
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Realme C11 +15%
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
743
Realme C11 +33%
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40 +8%
131354
Realme C11
121994
CPU 36431 38954
GPU 22163 16847
Memory 37186 26654
UX 36684 40547
Total score 131354 121994
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Realme UI 1.0
OS size 12 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Realme C11
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 June 2020
Release date July 2022 August 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C40 or Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Poco C40 or X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco C40 or Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Poco C40 or Redmi 10C
5. Xiaomi Poco C40 or Oppo Realme C30
6. Oppo Realme C11 or Xiaomi Redmi 9A
7. Oppo Realme C11 or Realme C30
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish