Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Oppo Realme C11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 178 and 155 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
18
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|81.7%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1170:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
155
Realme C11 +15%
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
743
Realme C11 +33%
986
|CPU
|36431
|38954
|GPU
|22163
|16847
|Memory
|37186
|26654
|UX
|36684
|40547
|Total score
|131354
|121994
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|12.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|June 2020
|Release date
|July 2022
|August 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.
