Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.