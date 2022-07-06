Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Realme C20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Oppo Realme C20

Ксиаоми Поко С40
VS
Оппо Реалми C20
Xiaomi Poco C40
Oppo Realme C20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 182 and 155 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Realme C20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 80.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
454 nits
Realme C20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40 +1%
82%
Realme C20
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Oppo Realme C20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Realme C20 +17%
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
749
Realme C20 +34%
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40 +8%
133095
Realme C20
122730
CPU 36431 40291
GPU 22163 16984
Memory 37186 27120
UX 36684 37983
Total score 133095 122730
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Realme UI 1.0
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Realme C20
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 January 2021
Release date July 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

