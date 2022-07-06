Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Realme C33 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Oppo Realme C33

VS
Xiaomi Poco C40
Oppo Realme C33

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 133K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 155 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Realme C33

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
454 nits
Realme C33
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Realme C33
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Realme C33 +125%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
749
Realme C33 +81%
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40
133095
Realme C33 +59%
211935
CPU 36431 68272
GPU 22163 21829
Memory 37186 62343
UX 36684 57675
Total score 133095 211935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Realme UI S
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Realme C33
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C33.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
