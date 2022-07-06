Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.