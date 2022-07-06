Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (133K versus 105K)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|80.8%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1170:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|-
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|PowerVR GE8322
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40 +22%
155
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40 +57%
749
478
|CPU
|36431
|30324
|GPU
|22163
|15177
|Memory
|37186
|30018
|UX
|36684
|29587
|Total score
|133095
|105169
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|Realme Go UI
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.
