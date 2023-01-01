Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Samsung Galaxy A03
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 131K)
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 154 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|96%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|34 ms
|45 ms
|Contrast
|1170:1
|1641:1
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
154
Galaxy A03 +96%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
742
Galaxy A03 +39%
1035
|CPU
|36431
|60739
|GPU
|22163
|24375
|Memory
|37186
|33135
|UX
|36684
|32172
|Total score
|131846
|149274
|Max surface temperature
|38.2 °C
|43.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|405
|Web score
|-
|5974
|Video editing
|-
|3934
|Photo editing
|-
|13667
|Data manipulation
|-
|5357
|Writing score
|-
|7791
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.
