Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Ксиаоми Поко С40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Xiaomi Poco C40
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 131K)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 154 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 96%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34 ms 45 ms
Contrast 1170:1 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40 +7%
447 nits
Galaxy A03
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
154
Galaxy A03 +96%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
742
Galaxy A03 +39%
1035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40
131846
Galaxy A03 +13%
149274
CPU 36431 60739
GPU 22163 24375
Memory 37186 33135
UX 36684 32172
Total score 131846 149274
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 43.2 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 405
PCMark 3.0
Poco C40
n/a
Galaxy A03
6696
Web score - 5974
Video editing - 3934
Photo editing - 13667
Data manipulation - 5357
Writing score - 7791
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO One UI Core 5.0
OS size 12 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Galaxy A03 +2%
81.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 November 2021
Release date July 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (36.4%)
7 (63.6%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A03
2. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03
4. Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A03
5. Samsung Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A03
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A03
7. Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Samsung Galaxy A03
8. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Poco C40
9. Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Poco C40
10. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Poco C40
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish