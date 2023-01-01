Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 VS Xiaomi Poco C40 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 131K)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 131K) 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 154 points

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 154 points Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 93.1% 96% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 34 ms 45 ms Contrast 1170:1 1641:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C40 +7% 447 nits Galaxy A03 418 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Poco C40 82% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 for POCO One UI Core 5.0 OS size 12 GB 13.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (20% in 40 min) Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco C40 80.1 dB Galaxy A03 +2% 81.9 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced July 2022 November 2021 Release date July 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.