Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Samsung Galaxy A13

Ксиаоми Поко С40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Xiaomi Poco C40
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (588 against 454 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34 ms 33 ms
Contrast 1170:1 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
454 nits
Galaxy A13 +30%
588 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Galaxy A13 +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process - 8 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40 +1%
155
Galaxy A13
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40 +27%
749
Galaxy A13
590
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40 +6%
133095
Galaxy A13
125533
CPU 36431 35523
GPU 22163 24759
Memory 37186 30778
UX 36684 33751
Total score 133095 125533
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
PCMark 3.0 score - 4899
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO One UI Core 4.1
OS size 12 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 13:14 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Poco C40
n/a
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Galaxy A13 +4%
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 March 2022
Release date July 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco C40
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Xiaomi Poco C40
3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy A13
4. Samsung Galaxy A03s or Samsung Galaxy A13
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Samsung Galaxy A13
6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Samsung Galaxy A13
7. Samsung Galaxy A04s or Samsung Galaxy A13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish