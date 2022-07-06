Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (588 against 454 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.71 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|34 ms
|33 ms
|Contrast
|1170:1
|1257:1
Design and build
|Height
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|JLQ JR510
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|-
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|-
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|-
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~126 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40 +1%
155
154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40 +27%
749
590
|CPU
|36431
|35523
|GPU
|22163
|24759
|Memory
|37186
|30778
|UX
|36684
|33751
|Total score
|133095
|125533
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|4899
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|One UI Core 4.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:14 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:54 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.
