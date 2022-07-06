Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 133K)
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 300 and 155 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
454 nits
Spark 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Spark 8C +2%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Spark 8C +94%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
749
Spark 8C +57%
1178
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40
133095
Spark 8C +28%
170703
CPU 36431 60630
GPU 22163 21826
Memory 37186 38655
UX 36684 48282
Total score 133095 170703
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco C40
n/a
Spark 8C
397
PCMark 3.0 score - 7368
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO HiOS 7.6
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 4:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE -
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Spark 8C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 January 2022
Release date July 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

