Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Vivo Y22 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Vivo Y22

Ксиаоми Поко С40
VS
Виво Y22
Xiaomi Poco C40
Vivo Y22

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y22
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (218K versus 131K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 338 and 153 points
  • Weighs 39.7 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Vivo Y22

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 1170:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
448 nits
Vivo Y22
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 164.3 g (5.8 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IPX5
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40
82%
Vivo Y22
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
153
Vivo Y22 +121%
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
744
Vivo Y22 +63%
1215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40
131956
Vivo Y22 +65%
218204
CPU 36431 70115
GPU 22163 36674
Memory 37186 50933
UX 36684 60959
Total score 131956 218204
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Funtouch 12
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (54% in 60 min)
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Vivo Y22
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y22. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Xiaomi Redmi 10C
5. Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Realme C30
6. Vivo Y22 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Vivo Y22 vs Samsung Galaxy A13
8. Vivo Y22 vs Vivo Y35
9. Vivo Y22 vs Realme C33
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish