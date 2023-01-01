Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Vivo Y22 VS Xiaomi Poco C40 Vivo Y22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Vivo Y22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82% 82.4% Display tests RGB color space 93.1% - PWM Not detected - Response time 34 ms - Contrast 1170:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C40 448 nits Vivo Y22 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 164.3 g (5.8 oz) Waterproof IP52 IPX5 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C40 82% Vivo Y22 82.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Vivo Y22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset JLQ JR510 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C40 153 Vivo Y22 +121% 338 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C40 744 Vivo Y22 +63% 1215 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C40 131956 Vivo Y22 +65% 218204 CPU 36431 70115 GPU 22163 36674 Memory 37186 50933 UX 36684 60959 Total score 131956 218204 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Funtouch 12 OS size 12 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (54% in 60 min) Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Poco C40 80.1 dB Vivo Y22 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced July 2022 September 2022 Release date July 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y22. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C40.