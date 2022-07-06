Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.