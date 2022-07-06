Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C40 vs Mi A1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C40 vs Mi A1

Ксиаоми Поко С40
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А1
Xiaomi Poco C40
Xiaomi Mi A1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Poco C40 (with JLQ JR510) that was released on July 6, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 2920 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3080 mAh
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.98% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 114K)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco C40
60
Mi A1
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco C40
20
Mi A1
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco C40
90
Mi A1
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco C40
48
Mi A1
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco C40
69
Mi A1
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco C40
56
Mi A1
44

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C40
vs
Mi A1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 268 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 71.02%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34 ms 40.2 ms
Contrast 1170:1 1359:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C40
447 nits
Mi A1 +6%
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.18 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C40 +15%
82%
Mi A1
71.02%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C40 and Xiaomi Mi A1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset JLQ JR510 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 506
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C40
155
Mi A1
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C40
743
Mi A1
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C40 +16%
132437
Mi A1
114228
CPU 36431 41253
GPU 22163 12372
Memory 37186 30571
UX 36684 30687
Total score 132437 114228
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco C40
n/a
Mi A1
170
PCMark 3.0 score - 5464
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 13 for POCO Android One
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3080 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:01 hr
Watching video - 08:48 hr
Gaming - 04:42 hr
Standby - 70 hr
General battery life
Poco C40
n/a
Mi A1
22:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 35.96 mm
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C40
80.1 dB
Mi A1 +8%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2022 September 2017
Release date July 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 1.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.76 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
