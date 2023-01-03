Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Honor 70 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Honor 70 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 79K)

4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 79K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 22.5W fast charging

Supports 22.5W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus 3.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 142 points

3.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 142 points CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco C50 Price Honor 70 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% 70 Lite +2% 83%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619 GPU clock 660 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C50 142 70 Lite +265% 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C50 513 70 Lite +226% 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C50 79578 70 Lite +327% 340025 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Go Edition Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 Lite is definitely a better buy.