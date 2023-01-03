Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 85.4%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Honor X7a +5% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C50 141 Honor X7a +30% 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C50 510 Honor X7a +86% 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C50 79100 Honor X7a +57% 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Go Edition Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X7a is definitely a better buy.