Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Honor X8a VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Honor X8a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor X8a 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 79K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 79K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)

45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 22.5W fast charging

Supports 22.5W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 8.6% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 89.6%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Honor X8a +11% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C50 142 Honor X8a +163% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C50 513 Honor X8a +156% 1313 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C50 79578 Honor X8a +146% 195860 CPU - 46297 GPU - 51592 Memory - 36222 UX - 60914 Total score 79578 195860 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Go Edition Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution - 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Honor X8a: - Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X8a is definitely a better buy.