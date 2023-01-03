Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Honor X8a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor X8a
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 79K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.6% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|89.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|46297
|GPU
|-
|51592
|Memory
|-
|36222
|UX
|-
|60914
|Total score
|79578
|195860
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Go Edition
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|11584 x 8688
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Honor X8a:
- Only the "CRT-LX1" model supports NFC.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X8a is definitely a better buy.
