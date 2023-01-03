Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 79K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 142 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C50
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 49 ms
Contrast - 1070:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C50
n/a
Nokia G21
487 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50
81%
Nokia G21 +1%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
142
Nokia G21 +121%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
511
Nokia G21 +135%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
79078
Nokia G21 +106%
162946
CPU - 61323
GPU - 24437
Memory - 39969
UX - 35896
Total score 79078 162946
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7332
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Go Edition -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:52 hr
Watching video - 13:09 hr
Gaming - 07:37 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Poco C50
n/a
Nokia G21
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco C50
n/a
Nokia G21
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2023 February 2022
Release date January 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.

