Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Nokia G21
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 79K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 142 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1070:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|61323
|GPU
|-
|24437
|Memory
|-
|39969
|UX
|-
|35896
|Total score
|79078
|162946
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7332
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Go Edition
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (22% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:52 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:09 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:37 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|February 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.
