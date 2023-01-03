Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Nokia G21 VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Nokia G21 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 The phone is 10-months newer Reasons to consider the Nokia G21 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 79K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 79K)
Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 18W fast charging

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 142 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space - 94.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 49 ms Contrast - 1070:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C50 n/a Nokia G21 487 nits

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Nokia G21 +1% 81.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Go Edition -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:52 hr Watching video - 13:09 hr Gaming - 07:37 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Poco C50 n/a Nokia G21 38:04 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco C50 n/a Nokia G21 85.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.