Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Oppo Realme 10 VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 4.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 79K)

4.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 79K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 33W fast charging

Supports 33W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco C50 Price Oppo Realme 10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.52 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C50 n/a Realme 10 613 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Realme 10 +4% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco C50 141 Realme 10 +306% 572 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco C50 510 Realme 10 +248% 1777 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco C50 79100 Realme 10 +389% 387101 CPU - 107130 GPU - 92004 Memory - 80773 UX - 105349 Total score 79100 387101 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco C50 n/a Realme 10 1362 Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1362 PCMark 3.0 score - 10294 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Go Edition Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:35 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 07:08 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Poco C50 n/a Realme 10 37:41 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Poco C50 n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 November 2022 Release date January 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.