Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Oppo Realme C30 VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Oppo Realme C30 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 79K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 79K) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 142 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco C50 Price Oppo Realme C30 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82.2%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Realme C30 +1% 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Go Edition Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 July 2022 Release date January 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C50. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C30.