Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.