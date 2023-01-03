Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Realme C33 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 79K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 141 points
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50
81%
Realme C33 +1%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
141
Realme C33 +147%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
510
Realme C33 +165%
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
79100
Realme C33 +167%
211156
CPU - 68272
GPU - 21829
Memory - 62343
UX - 57675
Total score 79100 211156
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7153
Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Go Edition Realme UI S

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 September 2022
Release date January 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C33. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco C50.

