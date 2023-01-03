Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Realme C35 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 79K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 141 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C50
vs
Realme C35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 975:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco C50
n/a
Realme C35
559 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50
81%
Realme C35 +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Oppo Realme C35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
141
Realme C35 +160%
366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
510
Realme C35 +176%
1406
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
79100
Realme C35 +187%
226955
CPU - 71236
GPU - 24887
Memory - 64760
UX - 64509
Total score 79100 226955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 43.8 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 462
PCMark 3.0 score - 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Go Edition Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco C50
n/a
Realme C35
85.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 February 2022
Release date January 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.

