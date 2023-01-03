Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Oppo Realme C55
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C55, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 79K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
11
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|680 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|86.7%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|189.5 g (6.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|Mediatek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
141
Realme C55 +170%
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
510
Realme C55 +190%
1478
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|Go Edition
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C55 is definitely a better buy.
