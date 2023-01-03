Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 79K)

4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 79K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 15W fast charging

Supports 15W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 80.4% Peak brightness test (auto) Poco C50 n/a Galaxy A14 5G 519 nits

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 +1% 81% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Go Edition One UI Core 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time - 2:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:01 hr Watching video - 13:23 hr Gaming - 06:12 hr Standby - 109 hr General battery life Poco C50 n/a Galaxy A14 5G 35:07 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Galaxy A14 5G: - The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.