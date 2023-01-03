Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Tecno Spark 8C VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Tecno Spark 8C Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 78K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 78K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 299 and 140 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco C50 Price Tecno Spark 8C Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.7%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof - IPX2 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Spark 8C +3% 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Go Edition HiOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, Beidou NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 January 2022 Release date January 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C50. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.