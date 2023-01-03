Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Tecno Spark 8C
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 78K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 299 and 140 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81%
|83.7%
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IPX2
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio A22
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|60630
|GPU
|-
|21826
|Memory
|-
|38655
|UX
|-
|48282
|Total score
|78952
|168475
|Web score
|-
|6440
|Video editing
|-
|4869
|Photo editing
|-
|15261
|Data manipulation
|-
|5904
|Writing score
|-
|7699
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Go Edition
|HiOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
|2 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C50. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.
