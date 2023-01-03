Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Spark 8C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 78K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 299 and 140 points
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.7%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof - IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50
81%
Spark 8C +3%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
140
Spark 8C +114%
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
506
Spark 8C +131%
1170
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
78952
Spark 8C +113%
168475
CPU - 60630
GPU - 21826
Memory - 38655
UX - 48282
Total score 78952 168475
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco C50
n/a
Spark 8C
396
PCMark 3.0
Poco C50
n/a
Spark 8C
7390
Web score - 6440
Video editing - 4869
Photo editing - 15261
Data manipulation - 5904
Writing score - 7699
Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Go Edition HiOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 January 2022
Release date January 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C50. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

