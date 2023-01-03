Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco C50 Tecno Spark 9 Pro Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50 The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 78K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 269 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.3%

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco C50 81% Spark 9 Pro +3% 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Go Edition HiOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.5 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 June 2022 Release date January 2023 July 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.