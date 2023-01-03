Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco C50 vs Spark 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко C50
VS
Текно Спарк 9 Про
Xiaomi Poco C50
Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch Xiaomi Poco C50 (with Mediatek Helio A22) that was released on January 3, 2023, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C50
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 78K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (407 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 140 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco C50
vs
Spark 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.3%

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.09 mm (0.36 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco C50
81%
Spark 9 Pro +3%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco C50 and Tecno Spark 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco C50
140
Spark 9 Pro +155%
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco C50
506
Spark 9 Pro +148%
1255
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco C50
78952
Spark 9 Pro +181%
222052
CPU - 66678
GPU - 33604
Memory - 49051
UX - 74003
Total score 78952 222052
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 726
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 5989
Video editing - 6423
Photo editing - 13950
Data manipulation - 5419
Writing score - 9355
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Go Edition HiOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 June 2022
Release date January 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Realme C31
2. Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Xiaomi Poco C40
3. Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Xiaomi Poco M5
4. Xiaomi Poco C50 vs Xiaomi Redmi A1
5. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
6. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Tecno Camon 18
7. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Realme C35
8. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19
9. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro
10. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Tecno Pova Neo 2
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish